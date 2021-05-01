Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

