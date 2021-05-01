Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $273.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.51 million and the highest is $276.50 million. Envestnet reported sales of $246.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. 244,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,695. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Envestnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

