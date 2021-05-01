Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 9,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NVST traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

