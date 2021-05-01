Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 9,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
NVST traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.92 and a beta of 2.00.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
