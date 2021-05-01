Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

EPOKY traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

