Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

