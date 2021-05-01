EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

EPR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

EPR opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

