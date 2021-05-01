Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.38.

TSE EQB opened at C$133.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$51.48 and a 52-week high of C$146.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.69.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.5600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,824. Insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last three months.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

