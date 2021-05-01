Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.54

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.54 and last traded at C$25.36, with a volume of 35977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.65.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 34.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.