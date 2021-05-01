Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

