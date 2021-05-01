ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Releases Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $167.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESSA. TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

