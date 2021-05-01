ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.29

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.63. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 22,820 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

