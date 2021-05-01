Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 129,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

