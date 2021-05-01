Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS opened at $290.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

