EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESLOY traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.92. 16,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,177. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

