Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 799,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,434. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.72 million, a PE ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

