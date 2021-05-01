Ether Zero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236,161.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $236,161.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.54 or 0.05013483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070635 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 399.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,482,167 coins and its circulating supply is 181,452,754 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

