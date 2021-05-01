Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $266.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262.80 ($3.43), with a volume of 27342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

ECEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.01. The stock has a market cap of £287.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

