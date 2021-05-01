Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERRFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

