Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Truist boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.43. 372,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,831. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 270.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

