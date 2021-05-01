Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

EEFT stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 372,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,831. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.