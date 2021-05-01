Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVLO traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 160,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,789. The company has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

