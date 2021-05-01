EverQuote (EVER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVER stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $964.45 million, a P/E ratio of -109.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James increased their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

