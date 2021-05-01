EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Sells $1,199,700.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EVTC opened at $39.90 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.