EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.90. 1,151,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,717. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.