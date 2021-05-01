EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.250-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.32 EPS.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,717. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.