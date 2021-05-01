Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

