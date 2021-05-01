Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.