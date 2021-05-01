Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 777.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $319.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.71, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.