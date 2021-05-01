Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

