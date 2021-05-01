ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.20.

EXLS traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. 191,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. ExlService has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

