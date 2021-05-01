ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Achieves Market Cap of $23.47 Million

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ExNetwork Token has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and $683,151.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00064241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00281072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.01121627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.83 or 0.00737748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.88 or 1.00060501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,918,384 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token

