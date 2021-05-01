Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

EXPD opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

