Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. 214,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $102.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

