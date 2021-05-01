Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $671,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.
Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
