Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $671,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.