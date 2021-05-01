Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 31556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 532,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 95,759 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

