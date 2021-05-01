Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 31556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 532,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 95,759 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.13.
Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
