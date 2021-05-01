F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFIV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.