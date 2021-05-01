F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFIV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.00.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
