Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,332,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,881. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

