Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $375.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.