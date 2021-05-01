Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $425.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

