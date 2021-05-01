Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.