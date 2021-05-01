Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Down 47.7% in April

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fang as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFUN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.80. 1,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,953. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Fang has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $22.60.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

