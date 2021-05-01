Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 434,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 221,605 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

