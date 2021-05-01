Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Earnings Results

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%.

NYSE:FHI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. 2,550,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.