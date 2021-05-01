Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

