Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.87 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

