Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Accenture by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Accenture by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81. Accenture plc has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

