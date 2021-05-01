FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. 985,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,210. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

