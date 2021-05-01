Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 192.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 62,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

