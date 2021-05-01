Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $160.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.90. 2,560,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

