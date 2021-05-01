Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Up 60.0% in April

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 131,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

NYSE FMO opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $13.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

